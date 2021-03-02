Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.