Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

