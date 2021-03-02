Skycoin (SKY) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $44.95 million and $8,184.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

