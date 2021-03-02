Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $76,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,017. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

