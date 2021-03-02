Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 14.4% Higher

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.66. 710,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 469,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.