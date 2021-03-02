SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0063

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $96,856.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.66 or 0.03073563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00368051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.80 or 0.01065673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00452788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00382248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00246459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022448 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

