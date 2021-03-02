Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $772,323.72 and $109,715.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

