Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,769.71 ($23.12).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,832.30 ($23.94). The company has a market capitalization of £12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

