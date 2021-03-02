Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,466.62

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,466.62 ($19.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 369,343 shares changing hands.

SMIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,466.62.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.