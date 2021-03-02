Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock remained flat at $$48.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 94 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,108. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.