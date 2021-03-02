Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 198,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,027,039. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Snap by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

