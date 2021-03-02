Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $76.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 198,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,027,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap by 25.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

