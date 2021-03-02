SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

