SnowSwap Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $50.70 or 0.00102965 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $10.01 million and $1.85 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.