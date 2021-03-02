Solaris Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Solaris has a market capitalization of $423,918.70 and $34,886.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

