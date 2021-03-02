Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Update

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sonde Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 83,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,978. Sonde Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get Sonde Resources alerts:

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.