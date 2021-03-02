Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the January 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

SKHCF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

