Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 1,846,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,260,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

