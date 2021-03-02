SOTA Finance Price Reaches $0.27 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $678,508.18 and $567,372.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

