Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,833. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.