Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SHC opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

