Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The company has a market capitalization of $356.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

