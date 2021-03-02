SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.74% of SP Plus worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $789.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

