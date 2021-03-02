Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $17.43. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 11,780 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.