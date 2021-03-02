SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0048

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $45,648.76 and approximately $369.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,542,935 coins and its circulating supply is 9,457,914 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

