Spartan Protocol Trading Down 23.9% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $68.45 million and $15.59 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,493,646 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

