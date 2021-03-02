SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Position Boosted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 178,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

