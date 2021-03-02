Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.