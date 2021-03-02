Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $17,767.40 and $9,314.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00361979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

