Spendcoin (SPND) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.30 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

