Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.00. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.20.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.99. 535,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,083. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 136.96.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

