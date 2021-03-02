Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

