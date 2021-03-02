Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,795,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,691 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.60% of Spotify Technology worth $6,543,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,440. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.