Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins Sells 10,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -41.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

