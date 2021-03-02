Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sprout Social worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Sprout Social stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -45.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.