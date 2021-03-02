Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 5,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -45.22. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

