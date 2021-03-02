Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

