Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 382.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

