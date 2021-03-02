SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 5.5%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.71. 2,430,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,112,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $51,018,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

