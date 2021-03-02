St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $357.53

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.53 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 398.75 ($5.21). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 330,134 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.53. The stock has a market cap of £876.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.07%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

