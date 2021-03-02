StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

