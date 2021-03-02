StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.75 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $27.75 million and $317,414.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,680.67 or 0.99789107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100398 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012530 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

