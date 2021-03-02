Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 9th (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Starboard Value Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVACU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 9th. Starboard Value Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SVACU stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVACU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.