Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $137,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,986,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $319,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. 91,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

