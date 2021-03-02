Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $64,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

SBUX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. 55,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

