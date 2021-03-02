StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.87 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SRT opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

