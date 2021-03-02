State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,949 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Copa worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Copa by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the period.

Copa stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Copa’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

