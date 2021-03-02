State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

