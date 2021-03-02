State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Sabre worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

