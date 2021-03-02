State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

